Photo: Eden Hazard shows off dramatic new look as superstar shaves his head

We saw Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial go for the bald look this week, and now Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has followed suit.

With football currently on hold amid the coronavirus crisis, players around the world are following the health guidelines and staying at home to avoid the further spread of the virus.

Having already claimed thousands of lives and with many more tragedies expected, it’s a difficult time for all concerned, but all of us still have to find ways to stay busy and keep our spirits up.

Enter Hazard. As seen in the photo below, he seemingly responded to a challenge of cutting his hair himself at home, and he didn’t hold back as he went to shave the lot.

Given he’s going to be home for some time, it will probably grow back by the time the lockdown is over and some normality is restored. Nevertheless, it’s certainly an eye-opener as we’re not used to seeing this look from the Belgian international…