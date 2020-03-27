James McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by Stoke City and has agreed to delete his Instagram account after posting a controversial photo.

The image below shows the post, with McClean wearing a balaclava while teaching his children in what he describes as a history lesson.

It saw the Stoke ace receive a backlash given the ‘paramilitary connotations a balaclava carries in relation to the Irish Republic Army’, as per the Guardian.

In turn, the Republic of Ireland international was quickly fined and has confirmed that he will be deleting his account having agreed to the club’s actions.

“Stoke City can confirm that, following an internal disciplinary review, disciplinary action has been taken against James McClean for an inappropriate social media post,” read a club statement on Friday.

“McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by the club and has also agreed to delete his Instagram account. The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill-advised and offensive.”

McClean said: “I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly. I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account.”