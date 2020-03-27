West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool loanee Loris Karius.

The German goalkeeper last played an official game for the Reds back in the 2018 Champions League Final against Real Madrid where he had arguably the most forgettable match of his career so far. Karius joined Besiktas on a two-year loan that summer and has since made 67 appearances for them, keeping 14 clean sheets so far.

According to Voetbal, West Ham are among the teams keen on signing the 26-year-old whose market value is €5 million. This report also claims that Anderlecht and Sporting are interested in him as well.

Karius has been a regular for Besiktas this season so far, keeping eight clean sheets in 32 appearances across all competitions. Provided the Turkish club doesn’t sign him permanently after the end of his loan spell, it would be best for the German goalie to secure a move away from Liverpool if he wants regular first-team football. West Ham could be a suitable destination as David Moyes might look for someone to replace Lukasz Fabianski.