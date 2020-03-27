Real Madrid reportedly have serious doubts over whether they will be able to finance a move for Paul Pogba, when the next transfer window opens.

This is according to the Metro, who report that Manchester United value the Frenchman at £120m.

The Spanish side have been heavily linked with a move for Pogba this season, with AS citing that it is simply now or never for Madrid to sign the midfielder.

Despite this, the Metro state that the club will have issues in affording the player, who also earns around £300,000 a week. A deal could become more complicated if United extend the one year option in Pogba’s contract, which currently runs out in 2021.

Madrid have always been a side that likes to splash the cash, but the current economical climate could effect big money moves this year.

It remains to even be seen when the transfer window will actually open, with football still being on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak. If there is one thing that can be counted on though, it is that Pogba’s name will continue to be linked away from Old Trafford.