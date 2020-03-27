Seven-man Real Madrid exodus touted as stars set to get green light to leave

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to allow seven players in their current squad to leave this summer as they perhaps eye crucial changes.

While football is currently on hold as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, should the season resume at some stage, Los Blancos have it all to do to avoid being left empty-handed this year.

From their deficit to Barcelona in the La Liga title race to having to turn things around against Manchester City in the second leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie, things didn’t go to plan earlier this month for Zinedine Zidane and his players.

In turn, if they were to fall short and fail to win any trophies this season, that could lead to calls for changes to be made to the squad in order to improve and strengthen it.

Part of the process of bringing in reinforcements could be to offload players too in order to make space in the squad and perhaps even raise additional transfer funds. According to Mundo Deportivo, up to seven players could leave Real Madrid ahead of next season to help with that.

Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Alvaro Odriozola, Marcelo and Luka Modric are all specifically named as options who could get the green light from the club to move on. Through a combination of lack of playing time and perhaps with long-term solutions needed to replace stalwarts, that list does arguably make sense.

Further, Nacho Fernandez and Brahim Diaz are two more names mentioned in the report as potentially being in the same boat.

That said, that is a lot of quality and depth to lose, particularly in one transfer window if the interest is there. So, Real Madrid may well have to think carefully about who they let go and perhaps must ensure that they have the right deals in place first to bring in better options to avoid being left short and unable to compete on multiple fronts next season.