Thierry Henry has recently been speaking about Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, comparing the youngster to being in a similar situation to himself, when he joined Arsenal.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham transfer target speaks out about speculation

The former Arsenal legend’s comments were shared by Lee Dixon on the Handbrake Off podcast (via Express).

Dixon had asked Henry about Martial back in December 2019, to which the Frenchman replied: “He’s exactly like I was when I came to Arsenal. He needs to go through the process like I did with you lot and I don’t know if the Manchester United dressing room is like that.”

The Frenchman’s quote relates to when he arrived in North London as an inexperienced, but exciting talent. However, Henry entered a setup that boasted leadership figures like Patrick Vieira and Tony Adams, something the striker clearly thinks Martial is missing at United.

Speaking about having these experienced names around him, Henry said that this was the ‘making of him.’

Despite this, Dixon is treating his former teamate’s comments as a compliment to United’s player: “To liken himself to Martial or another player to him, it really painted a picture of what Martial was like and what his character was like because he’s super-talented like Thierry was.”

Martial has enjoyed a successful season with the Red Devils, scoring fifteen times. He has settled down as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number nine in the team, a position he is currently flourishing in.

United fans will appreciate Henry’s comments on their blossoming talent and will be hoping that he can follow in the ex-Arsenal striker’s footsteps and develop into one of the league’s most prolific goalscorers.