Tottenham have reportedly opened talks regarding a new contract for Oliver Skipp.

The 19-year-old midfielder has featured in eight matches this season so far. He made two starts in Spurs’ League Cup and FA Cup fixtures against Colchester United and Norwich City respectively.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have opened talks with Skipp regarding a new contract with his current one expiring in 2021.

Currently valued at €8 million as claimed by Transfermarkt, the teenager has impressed in the few matches he played this season and there’s a fair chance of him receiving more first-team opportunities under Jose Mourinho in 2020/21. Skipp is someone to who can become a key player for Tottenham in the future and tying him down to a new deal would be useful for the club.

The North London outfit have some contract business to take care of in the coming months as they could try and convince Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga to extend their stay at the club. The current deals of both defenders expire this summer.