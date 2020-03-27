Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form for the Clarets this season so far, keeping 11 clean sheets in 29 appearances across all competitions so far. No Premier League goalkeeper has more clean sheets than him as of now.

SEE MORE: Tottenham transfer target was left outraged after move collapsed because of Daniel Levy

A report from football.london claims that Pope is one of the goalkeepers Spurs are interested in signing as a replacement for Hugo Lloris with the others being Andre Onana, Dean Henderson and Ben Foster.

France’s World Cup-winning has been a key player for Spurs since joining them but this season, he hasn’t been at his very best while he turns 34 later this year.

Hence, it might be good for the North London club to find a long-term replacement for him soon. Jose Mourinho’s side already has Paulo Gazzaniga but someone like Pope would be a better option for them.

Currently valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt, Pope has been a key player for Burnley since joining them from Charlton Athletic, featuring in 74 matches for them with 29 clean sheets to his name. Given his importance to the team, the Clarets would prefer to see him stay.