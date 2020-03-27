Philippe Coutinho was left outraged at Tottenham Hotspur’s chairman Daniel Levy last summer, when his proposed loan move from Barcelona collapsed at the last minute.

According to Sport (via Football 365), the Brazilian was close to completing a move to Spurs, before Levy tried to reduce the financial details of the transfer, causing the whole move to collapse.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham transfer target speaks out about speculation

This led onto the playmaker joining Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on loan, where he has predominantly been used on squad rotational basis. Despite showing glimpses of quality, he has struggled to nail down a starting position in a side that is heavily blessed with midfield options.

The above report also cites that a permanent move to Bayern will not be possible, so his future is currently up in the air.

Coutinho is expected to leave Barca next summer, but he won’t consider Tottenham due to what happened last year. The Brazilian is still holding a grudge towards the North London club, and will be seeking an alternative destination.

He will be a name to follow closely during the next transfer window, as rumours will no doubt start to spread.