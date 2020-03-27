Gianluigi Donnarumma has seemingly shut down any rumours linking himself with a move away from AC Milan, stating that he is fully committed to the club.

As per Calciomercato, Chelsea have recently been rumoured with a possible move for the goalkeeper, following reports that they are looking to replace the under-performing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Donnarumma has been speaking about his future though, suggesting that he will be staying with the Italian side. As reported by the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old has said: “The Rossoneri colours mean a lot to me, because I grew up here. I have always been a Milan fan and I can’t help but give my best for this shirt.”

The Milan ‘keeper has been part of the starting eleven since 2015, when he burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old. This is the club where he has spent the entirety of his career, with the above comments suggesting that he is not prepared to say farewell just yet.

According to Sport Bild (as per One Football), the Blues have also turned their attention to Bayern Munich ace Manuel Neuer.

It would appear that the club are very keen to bring in a new shot-stopper, so both stories are definitely worth following.

Despite Donnarumma’s statement though his current contract expires in 2021, and so unless Milan are able to reach an agreement on a renewal sooner rather than later, that will undoubtedly raise further question marks over how long he’ll remain at the San Siro for.