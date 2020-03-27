It does look like Man United are very close to constructing a team which is capable of challenging for trophies again, and a capable partner for Harry Maguire will be a priority this Summer.

The Mirror recently reported that Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was a main target this Summer, and it’s easy to see why.

He’s build a reputation as one of the best defender’s in Europe in recent years, he’s strong in the air, good on the ball and his pace would also help to cover for Maguire when he gets exposed.

Despite all the talk of a move to Old Trafford, a report from Football-Italia suggests they may have competition from PSG.

The French side will need a long term successor for Thiago Silva who could depart this Summer, and it sounds like they’ve made a huge offer to land the Napoli man.

The report says they’ve offered a five year deal which will pay him €10m a season plus bonuses, while they also say he’s recently bought a property in Paris too.

There’s still nothing to say that the deal has been finalised at this point, but it does sound like United will need to make a huge offer to land their man.