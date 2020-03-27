It doesn’t matter how Barcelona try to spin the tenure of Quique Setien, everything about him feels like a placeholder until someone better comes along.

Barcelona are a club who place a huge emphasis on developing their own players and coaches, the idea of a “Barcelona DNA” is very important and they are still waiting to find the next great manager to lead them on another dominant run.

In many ways it would be ideal to find someone who has already had a great deal of success as a player and a coach at the club, and Luis Enrique fits that description perfectly.

He won the treble in the 2014/2015 season and the team played in the recognisable Barcelona style, so a recent report from AS will be interesting to the fans.

He’s currently the manager of Spain so it’s hard to see anything happening until the next major international tournament is over, but he openly admitted that the door is open to return to Barcelona and he feels he can coach somewhere that he’s been before.

In theory that means he could return to Roma or Celta Vigo too, but he’s still high profile and Barcelona are the only club that make sense.

It’s possible that Setien will keep the job until the Euros are played out in 2020 or even 2021, but he probably shouldn’t get too comfortable at The Nou Camp.