Two key issues as Barcelona tipped to drop interest in €50m-rated teenage starlet

Barcelona are reportedly set to drop their interest in talented youngster Eduardo Camavinga with two key reasons being touted.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough at Rennes, making 36 appearances so far this season despite his young age, while chipping in with a goal and two assists to go with his overall influence.

It seems as though his form for the French outfit has attracted interest from elsewhere, but it has now been suggested that Barcelona are no longer prepared to pursue him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it’s noted that the Catalan giants have been interested in Camavinga for some time, but his €50m price-tag is set to force the reigning La Liga champions to abandon their plans to try and sign him.

Further, it’s also suggested that his lack of versatility is also seen as a problem, as with Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong already in place in his preferred position and role, it’s questionable as to whether he can adapt beside them.

Given it’s still early in his career, perhaps he’ll show those qualities in the years to come as he’ll undoubtedly hope to continue to improve and develop as a player.

However, it’s arguably the sensible decision from Barcelona as given he has yet to prove himself at the top level, €50m is a lot of money to be spending on a young talent who may or may not fit into the current side.

In turn, the report adds that Barcelona are expected to look at other, more versatile, options if they are to bolster their midfield, and so time will tell if Camavinga earns himself a big move elsewhere in the more immediate future or continues to develop at Rennes for the time being.