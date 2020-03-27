Video: Best goals of Premier League season so far including Salah magic, Tomori rocket

While we all try to fill the void left in our lives with no football to keep us entertained during the lockdown, Sky Sports have lent a helping hand.

The coronavirus crisis has understandably ground things to a halt in the sporting world, with countries around the world battling to get it under control and to get through as best as possible.

That has led a gaping hole in the football schedule though as it hasn’t been deemed safe enough for games to even be played behind closed doors at this stage.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest, and although the season has been extended indefinitely to give us the best possible chance of seeing the campaign conclude, it remains to be seen if the coronavirus outbreak allows for that to happen.

In the meantime, here’s a look back at some of the best goals of the season so far. It’s worth stressing that this is only part one, so although we’ve got some Mohamed Salah and Liverpool magic as well as a rocket from Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, there will be more to come if your favourite is missing…