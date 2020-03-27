Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a small comical dig at former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, hinting towards the player’s failed reign at Valencia.

Speaking on SkySports, the two were conducting an interview about the Red Devils’ current form and situation.

On the subject of management styles, the Norwegian humorously pointed out that Neville himself knows that managing a football club is not the easiest of tasks, albeit it doesn’t look as though he really meant it as a proper dig.

Gary Neville’s reaction when Solskjaer says management is not easy ??? Savage Ole ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9DOqDfBSii — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 27, 2020

The comment comes following the Englishman’s rather unsuccessful reign with La Liga side Valencia. Neville lasted under four months in Spain, winning ten of his twenty-eight games in charge.

Solskjaer’s words were of course taken in good spirits by his former United club teammate, with the two bursting out in laughter instantly.