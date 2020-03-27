Mesut Ozil’s agent has stated that they will see ‘what the future holds’, when his client’s contract runs out with Arsenal in 2021.

In an interview with Goal, Erkut Sogut has been speaking about Ozil’s situation and has suggested that the player is likely to leave the Gunners when his current deal expires.

He said: “You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players.”

The German nearly left the club in January for Qatar, as reported by The Mirror. They cite that Mikel Arteta would have sanctioned the transfer, to help relieve Arsenal from his lucrative wages.

Ozil has, however, featured regularly under the new manager, starting in the team’s last ten Premier League games.

Speaking about the player’s current situation, Sogut stated that the player is happy: “I have said it before and I am saying it again that he is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change.”

Despite this, the agent was very suggestive towards the possibility of Ozil leaving when his contract expires: “We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

As mentioned, the German’s contract expires in 2021, when the player will be pushing thirty-three. Will he see out the rest of his career as a Gunner, or make another final move?