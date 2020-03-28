With play being suspended it’s expected that clubs won’t be up to much just now, but it could actually be a great time to complete some business.

Teams around the world will be concerned about their finances going forward, and scouting can still be done remotely. Although it might not be ideal, there could be some bargains to be had.

That could be the case for Chelsea, after a report suggested they were close to beating Everton to the transfer of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes:

Gabriel ( LOSC) à Chelsea, c’est très chaud. Quasi bouclé.

Everton tente aussi le coup mais Chelsea loin devant … — Manu ???? (@ManuLonjon) March 28, 2020

This comes just a couple of days after Sky Sports reported that Everton were looking to make a move for him, with his value expected to be around £30m.

The Brazilian has been impressive at centre back in Ligue 1 this season, but he’s also shown the ability to play in midfield when needed.

Chelsea didn’t do much business in January despite their transfer ban being lifted, so this could be the first major addition in a big Summer for Frank Lampard.