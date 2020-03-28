Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 23-year-old is currently with Championship club Swansea City on loan from Newcastle United, featuring in 37 matches for them across all competitions so far with 11 clean sheets to his name.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Arsenal are monitoring Woodman who isn’t eager to be the Magpies’ third-choice goalkeeper behind Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow. This report also claims that Swansea City are interested in signing him on a permanent basis following the expiration of his loan spell.

Woodman has done pretty well with the Swans this season and there’s a good chance of the club trying to sign him up for good. Arsenal wouldn’t be the most suitable destination for the 23-year-old if he wants regular playing time.

Dubravka has done fairly well for Newcastle so Woodman would have to be a backup to him if he returns to St. James’ Park. Hence, joining Swansea on a permanent basis seems the best option for the goalie as he’d be a regular starter for them.