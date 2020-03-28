Arsenal transfer news: Key advantage for £20m defender, £70m-rated Barcelona star on radar

Arsenal are reportedly looking at bolstering their squad this summer and it has emerged that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is looking at the summer window to stamp his authority on the London club by bringing in his desired targets.

The Gunners have enjoyed a turn of form since Arteta took over at the helm of the club, after a slightly sluggish start. However, with Premier League football suspended, the club have decided to look at possible business in the transfer market by bringing in the Spanish manager’s desired targets, but only after there is a clear picture regarding the Coronavirus situation.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are linked with a move for Nou Camp flop Ousmane Dembele. With Dembele’s time at Barcelona coming to an end, the Gunners are linked with the forward but as per the report above, he could cost £70m which might be a problem for the Premier League giants.



Dembele didn’t hit the heights expected of him following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and injuries and poor form have impacted his time at the Catalan club.

Both Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Dembele’s situation and a move is being mooted this summer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners and Liverpool are both monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka as per reports in the Daily Star. The 20-year-old N’Dicka has impressed in the Bundesliga following his move from Auxerre and despite rumours of him going to Napoli or Inter Milan as per reports in Italy, he has his sights set on the Premier League with both Arsenal and Liverpool leading the race for the young French defender.

However, according to the report above, Arsenal have a key advantage in the race to sign N’Dicka because Aboubacar Traore, one of the men responsible for taking Nicolas Pepe to the Emirates, is part of N’Dicka’s entourage.

Traore would be instrumental in bringing the defender from Frankfurt to North London just like he brought Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal last summer, as per the report. The Star report above says he’s valued at £20m, and so it remains to be seen where the French defender ends up this summer.