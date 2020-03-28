Atletico Madrid confirm tragic news that U14 starlet has passed away

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that one of the club’s young stars, Christian Minchola Sanchez, has tragically died, although the cause remains unknown.

As per the club’s tweet below, they confirmed the sad news on Saturday with the young striker said to have scored over 50 goals for the youth team.

“Atlético de Madrid is mourning the passing of our U14 player Christian Minchola. We join in the grief of his family, teammates and friends. May he rest in peace,” their tweet read.

Atleti club president Enrique Cerezo added: “We are shocked by the sad news of the death of our player and deeply regret his loss.

“Atlético de Madrid and the entire athletic family will be next to Christian’s family and friends in these moments of immense pain.”

Tributes have unsurprisingly been flooding in since the news was confirmed, and so it remains to be seen if Atleti provide any further details over the tragedy in terms of the cause.

For now, they have paid their respects and hopefully after the coronavirus crisis eases, there will be an opportunity for others to pay tribute too with Spain currently on lockdown.