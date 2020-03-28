Menu

Barcelona now face competition from Bayern Munich for €25M rated Summer target

Barcelona do require several signings to help revamp their squad, so it will be interesting to see what approach they take.

It seems unlikely that they can throw a lot of money at 6/7 different signings, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one or two big signings and a few gambles to fill out the squad.

A report from Football Espana has suggested they are looking to sign Lazio defender Luiz Felipe this Summer, and he would represent a gamble.

He looks talented but he’s yet to fully establish himself as a first choice player in Italy, so it suggests he might not be ready to play a major role for the Catalan side just yet.

There could be another issue after the report suggested that Bayern Munich were interested in the Brazilian, who is valued at around €25M.

Interestingly all three sides do have veteran players who will need replaced soon – Barca have Gerard Pique, Bayern have Jerome Boateng and Lazio have Franceso Acerbi, so he perhaps each club sees him as a project who can eventually become that successor.

The report also says that Lazio are keen to keep him, so it’s possible that €25M may not be enough to persuade them to sell.

