Barcelona do require several signings to help revamp their squad, so it will be interesting to see what approach they take.

It seems unlikely that they can throw a lot of money at 6/7 different signings, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one or two big signings and a few gambles to fill out the squad.

A report from Football Espana has suggested they are looking to sign Lazio defender Luiz Felipe this Summer, and he would represent a gamble.

He looks talented but he’s yet to fully establish himself as a first choice player in Italy, so it suggests he might not be ready to play a major role for the Catalan side just yet.

There could be another issue after the report suggested that Bayern Munich were interested in the Brazilian, who is valued at around €25M.

Interestingly all three sides do have veteran players who will need replaced soon – Barca have Gerard Pique, Bayern have Jerome Boateng and Lazio have Franceso Acerbi, so he perhaps each club sees him as a project who can eventually become that successor.

The report also says that Lazio are keen to keep him, so it’s possible that €25M may not be enough to persuade them to sell.