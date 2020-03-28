Chelsea make decision over new stadium as planning permission set to expire

There’s an interesting trend when it comes to London clubs relocating to new stadiums, but it’s not a good one for the teams in question.

Arsenal and West Ham have had some time in their new grounds and it’s proven to be more of a burden than anything, while it’s not been a sparkling start for Spurs in their new home either.

Chelsea looked to be the latest side who were planning to build a new ground, but the current situation might halt that for now, after The Sun reported on the situation.

They state although the planning permission for their new ground is due to expire next week, that doesn’t mean they are giving up.

This statement also appeared on Chelsea’s Twitter account, and it seems to indicate that they will seek to do something, but only once their economic situation improves:

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 28, 2020

The report also suggests the new ground would expand their capacity from around 41,600 to 60,000 – so it’s easy to see the financial benefits for the club if they do manage to get this done.

It could be exciting for the fans when it’s done, but there’s no planned date at this point and it does sound a long way off.