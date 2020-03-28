Concern over Premier League season as chiefs prepare to make ‘difficult decisions’

Given the current scenario, a few difficult decisions may have to be taken with regard to the Premier League season.

The coronavirus outbreak has hogged the headlines in 2020 with thousands of people losing their lives so far. Football in England has been suspended due to the pandemic until at least April 30 and it seems like a few more decisions could be made.

SEE MORE: Gary Neville reveals five-point plan to finish Premier League season, deal with contracts and transfer window

As quoted by the Sun, a statement read: “The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions. The leagues will not recommence until 30 April at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.”

Given the rate at which the virus is spreading in Europe, it’s bound to take a while before the matches resume. Even playing behind closed doors doesn’t seem the best option as it could be risky for the players, staff and stadium workers.

If the season is to be completed, then the matches might have to be played during June, July, maybe even after that. In the meantime, we all can wait and watch what kind of decision is taken by the Premier League and EFL in the upcoming days.