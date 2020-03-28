Coronavirus: Eight West Ham players have shown symptoms

According to reports in Sky Sports, eight West Ham players have shown symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady revealed the number of Hammers players showing symptoms in her column for the Sun.

This comes shortly after West Ham manager David Moyes went into self-isolation after coming in contact with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta during their Premier League fixture after reports emerged that the Spanish manager tested positive for the virus.

Writing in the Sun, Brady said: “I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well.”

While the extent that the players have been affected remains unknown because they are just showing mild symptoms at the moment, Brady was quick to say that it could affect more people: “But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent.”

While speaking about the Premier League playing out the rest of the season, Brady said: “When we – all Premier League clubs – last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible,”

“And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.” she added.

At the moment, all West Ham players are on dietary and fitness regimes and have been instructed to stay in self-isolation until the crisis wanes out and football resumes.