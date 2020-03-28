Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly agree to a €3.8m wage cut at Juventus due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has swept across Europe in recent weeks, with Italy hit particularly hard as they have recorded the most deaths resulting from the virus of any country thus far.

While it had been hoped that they had seen the peak earlier this week, they hit another record high in deaths over 24 hours, and so thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted by the outbreak.

The crisis has resulted in the suspension of all football fixtures in Italy, with players all in lockdown. It is a similar scenario around the world as the priority remains the safety and health of the public.

In turn, it’s going to hit the clubs hard in terms of significantly less revenue being generated during the period with no games, and that could have a knock-on effect to non-playing staff who may see their jobs come under threat.

As reported by AS, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Ronaldo is willing to do his part to help out financially and is said to be ready to accept a €3.8m wage cut.

It’s added that club talisman Giorgio Chiellini held a conference call with the rest of the squad as they look to make a classy gesture during these testing times.

However, it’s an initiative that seemingly hasn’t had universal approval throughout the entire squad yet and so further discussions are expected, but Ronaldo is seemingly ready to take less salary to help out while he continues to donate his money in Portugal to help with hospital resources as he show his class off the pitch too.