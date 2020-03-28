Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland reportedly wants to join Real Madrid.

The Norwegian international has had an exceptional season so far, netting 40 goals and nine assists in just 33 appearances across all competitions so far. Following his exploits at Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund and has had a fine start for them, netting 12 goals in 11 matches so far.

According to reports in Spain (as cited by Goal.com), the 19-year-old wants to join Real Madrid in the summer. It has also been claimed that Dortmund could demand €75 million for his transfer.

Haaland has been one of the finds of this season and it may not be very long before he joins a club of Los Blancos’ or Barcelona’s stature. He has had a fine start for Dortmund and it seems likely that he could stay there for a couple of years before making another move.

However, even if Real Madrid manage to sign Haaland, he could provide some stiff competition to Karim Benzema for a place in the starting XI.