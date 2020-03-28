Marcus Rashford has provided some good news for Manchester United fans, claiming that he is feeling ’10 times better’ following his recovery from a serious back injury.

The Englishman suffered a double stress fracture in his back in January, during a time when he was enjoying his best goalscoring run for the club. Rashford has 19 goals and five assists in 31 appearances so far this season, solidifying his place as a pivotal figure in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

SEE MORE: Rio Ferdinand on why Manchester United shouldn’t sign Philippe Coutinho

Many feared that Rashford’s season would be over, even casting doubt over his availability for EURO 2020 in the summer. Of course, the global pandemic of the coronavirus has pushed the latter back a year, meaning the 22-year-old will not miss out on the competition.

With the Premier League season also on pause, the forward has been able to fully focus on his recovery programme, without the distraction of rushing back into games.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Rashford provided an update on his fitness: “I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago.”

Such positive news will certainly be welcomed by United fans, who have missed seeing their top-scorer in action. His recovery is, of course, the main priority though, with the 22-year-old being in a much better place mentally.

He carried on to say: “I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it’s just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team. I’m in a much better place. I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”

Rashford clearly has a strong mentality and he is clearly determined to come back stronger than ever, potentially ready either for the resumption of the current campaign in May or perhaps next season depending on what decisions are made given the current coronavirus crisis.