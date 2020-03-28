Odion Ighalo would prefer to stay at Manchester United than return to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua, even if it means taking a pay cut.

This is according to the Daily Mail (via Express), who claim the forward is ready to turn down one of the biggest contracts in world football.

READ MORE: Man United could hold the key to Neymar’s Barcelona return

The Chinese Super League side recently offered the striker a new deal worth more than £400,000 a week, with the hope of persuading the Nigerian to remain at their club.

Ighalo has impressed during his time in Manchester, scoring four goals in just three starts for the Red Devils. The loanee arrived last January and has proved to be an excellent addition to the squad.

His form in-front of goal has had the Old Trafford faithful calling for the player to stay on a permanent basis, something Shanghai Shenhua clearly want to prevent.

Despite the lucrative offer though, the above report cites that Ighalo wants to stay at United, even if it requires taking a reduced salary.

The Nigerian clearly relishes playing the club and it appears that he will do everything in his power, to finalise his dream move.