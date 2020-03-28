Antoine Griezmann would only consider joining Manchester United if Paul Pogba stays at the club, according to French football expert Julian Laurens (via Daily Star).

The Barcelona forward hasn’t hit the heights expected of him during his debut season with the La Liga champions, fuelling rumours that they are already prepared to cut their losses on the forward.

Fox Sports recently reported that United are the frontrunners to sign Griezmann, with the club also being linked to the player heavily in the past.

According to Laurens though, the former Atletico Madrid star is not so keen on a move to England, and would only join United if Pogba stayed at the club.

Both players have established an excellent relationship for their national team France, with the two being integral factors behind the country’s 2018 World Cup winning campaign. Off the field too, both Griezmann and Pogba have often shared posts of each together on Instagram and Twitter.

Pogba has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish side seem reluctant to finance a move due to United’s high valuation of the player.

Should he stay, the above reports suggests that the club would have a much better chance in signing another one of their highly-desired transfers.