WhoScored have released their Premier League team of the season so far, which is compromised of seven different clubs, including just three Liverpool players.

Despite being twenty-five points clear at the top of the table, only Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane make the final cut for the Reds. All three players will have been expected to make it, given their consistency and importance to the side, but there are some surprise omissions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the obvious ones, but Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira just beats him to it. The Portuguese international has made more tackles than anybody else in the league, with his defensive traits earning him the nod. Arnold has a right to be disappointed though, having registered twelve assists from his right-back spot.

Bernd Leno gets in ahead of Alisson, despite the Brazilian keeping three more clean sheets. The German has made more saves though, but many will believe that Nick Pope or Dean Henderson are more deserving of the spot. Both Englishmen have kept more clean sheets than Leno, whilst representing sides outside of the orthodox top six.

Adama Traore also beats Mohammed Salah out on the right, but it isn’t hard to see why he has generated a high WhoScored rating (7.61). His statistic of completing the most dribbles this season is complimented with his assist tally of seven, with the 24-year-old being a dangerously consistent threat down the flank.

There can be little complaints with the two central midfield options, as both Kevin de Bruyne and James Maddison have outputted impressive attacking numbers. The former, in particular, has contributed to twenty-four goals, with many regarding him as the best player in the league this season. WhoScored have the Belgian with a 7.92 rating, the highest out of anybody this campaign.

None of the Premier League’s top six scorers make the final cut up-top. Wolves have a second player in the side in the shape of Raul Jimenez, with the Mexican receiving a rating of 7.29. His all-rounded style of play has helped see his name be included, having registered thirteen goals and six assists.

Everton’s Richarlison is his strike partner, with his five WhoScored man of the match awards helping credit his position. The 22-year-old has hit double digits in the league this season, playing an important part in the Toffee’s strong end to the campaign.

There are certainly some surprise inclusions, but all of the above players will be prominent names in people’s team of the year debates up and down the country.

Image courtesy of WhoScored.