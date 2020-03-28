The role as a back up forward is a thankless task at Liverpool these days, so it might not be a surprise to see various players come and go as they realise there’s no way of breaking into the side.

Xherdan Shaqiri has had some fine moments at Liverpool, but there’s no way he’s going to dislodge Mo Salah or Sadio Mane from the starting line up, so it could be a good time for him to leave.

He’s barely played and he’s now 28 years old, so he should be looking to play at this point in his career. According to a report from Talksport, he might have the chance to escape to Spain with Sevilla.

They state that Sevilla have shown a lot of interest in the player, along with Roma and CSKA Moscow. The report also states that Liverpool signed him for only £13m, but they would be looking for £28m to let him go.

On his day he’s a great player, but injuries and the impossible task of breaking into the team at Anfield mean he should move this Summer.

A move to Sevilla could be ideal, they challenge for the Champions League and play in a lovely part of the world, plus they need more support going forward.

It’s important to stress that nothing has been agreed yet, but it looks likely that the Swiss star will leave this Summer.