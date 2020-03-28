The Premier League could reportedly resume matches in July and finish the season with the remaining matches played behind closed doors.

Football in England has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives all over the world.

There have been talks regarding the possibility of this season’s Premier League being declared null and void but a report from football.london claims that England’s top-flight are considering resuming the matches in July and finish the season within four to six weeks. This report also states that the remaining matches could all be played behind closed doors.

The Premier League matches are suspended till April 30 but given the coronavirus situation at present, it seems like the suspension will extend. If the matches are to be resumed then playing them behind closed doors seems the best option.

Provided this report from football.london is true, then one club who would undoubtedly be glad as they’d want the Premier League to resume probably more than any other club. The Reds are only two wins away from clinching the title.