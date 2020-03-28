West Ham chief Karren Brady has said that the Premier League clubs intend to play out the season, even if it means taking the timetable to July.

Most footballing leagues in Europe have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of thousands so far. The European Championships for this summer have also been postponed to 2021.

With the current scenario, it seems very unlikely that the Premier League matches will resume anytime soon and there is a chance of the season being declared null and void.

Brady, however, said that the last time all the clubs spoke, there was talk of having the matches even if it went up to July. In her column for the Sun, the West Ham chairman wrote: “There’s the Premier League to be decided although, obviously, not the title — which is all but owned by Liverpool. But neither the Prem nor the EFL have finished this season’s games.

Plus, there is the FA Cup, continental leagues, European competitions, European Championship and almost everything in between. The next Prem meeting is on Friday and the main topic of conversation will be when games can restart. When we — all Prem clubs — last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible.

“And that games will run into July, if req­uired, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.”

Liverpool is the one team that would undoubtedly not want the Premier League to be declared null and void as they are very, very close to lift their first title in 30 years. Brady’s comments might give some hope to the Reds and their fans.

Right now, the best option of finishing the season would be by taking the matches right to July or maybe even further. This might mean a possible cancelation of the 2020/21 season.

Nevertheless, we can all wait for the next Premier League meeting to see what decision is taken regarding restarting the matches.