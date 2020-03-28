Manchester United could reportedly end their pursuit of James Maddison.

The 23-year-old has had a pretty good season with Leicester City so far, netting nine goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far.

Manchester United have been linked to Maddison but a report from 90min claims that the Red Devils could end their interest in the attacking midfielder because they feel he might sign a new contract with the Foxes.

Currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old has been a key player for Leicester since joining them from Norwich City, scoring 16 goals and providing ten assists in 73 appearances across all competitions so far.

Provided this report is true, it would please Leicester City and their fans as Maddison is a player they need if they’re to do well in the Premier League in the upcoming seasons. The 23-year-old would’ve been a fine addition to Man United’s squad but they already have the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes so it’s not much of a blow for the Red Devils.