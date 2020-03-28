Manchester United transfer news: Bid for £47m Ajax star, Woodward sure of landing Birmingham starlet

Manchester United have seen a change of fortune in terms of results since the turn of the year under Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Old Trafford outfit put in a 13 game unbeaten run before the Premier League was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

With United manager Solskjaer keen to bolster his squad this summer following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, the Red Devils are in the market for players that suit their system and style of play.

According to the Express, Manchester United have made a late bid to secure the service of in-demand Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The report states that United have made a last-minute offer determined to sway van de Beek to join United instead of Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, Dutch publication De Telegraaf reported that Real Madrid were in pole position to sign van de Beek after agreeing to pay a fee of £47m when the transfer window reopens.

However, according to the Express report, United are looking to hijack the move with Real having only a verbal agreement with the player and nothing on paper.

Van de Beek has been in superb form for Ajax this season, scoring 10 goals and racking up 11 assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants and it remains to be seen where the midfielder will end up after the summer window opens.

Elsewhere, as per reports in the Express, United chairman Ed Woodward is confident of landing Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham.

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing Bellingham but Red Devils chairman Ed Woodward already has plans to put the 16-year-old Bellingham straight into the first-team squad, according to the Express report.

As per the report, United had Bellingham visit their Carrington training ground where he also met Sir Alex Ferguson and Ed Woodward and Matt Judge who look after transfers for the club.

At the moment, Woodward and United are confident of landing Bellingham and are leading the race for his signature ahead of Borussia Dortmund.