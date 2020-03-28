According to former Arsenal legend, Emmanuel Petit, Manchester United’s January recruit Bruno Fernandes has ‘shown up’ his teammate, France international Paul Pogba.

The Portuguese midfielder has made an instant impact at Old Trafford since joining in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has instantly become a fan favourite at United in a short space of time and his performances on the pitch for the Red Devils have seen him score 2 goals and notch up 3 assists in 5 Premier League games for the Old Trafford club.

His performances have seen him pick up the Premier League Player Of The Month award in his first month with his new club, becoming one in just 12 players to do so.

According to former Arsenal great Emmanuel Petit, Fernandes can strike a great relationship with Paul Pogba in United’s midfield. But the French international has been absent for the majority of the season through injury. However, Petit reckons there is still time for both players to combine well for the Red Devils.

Speaking about Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to the Mirror, Petit said: “Fernandes has made a huge impact.

“In the space of two months, he is the best buy in the winter market. He has made such a big impact. It’s like he’s been at the club for six years.

“He’s changed the mentality inside the dressing room. It’s hard for a player to come in mid-season and do that.

“Paul Pogba was meant to be doing this at Manchester United. It’s what he should have done in terms of leadership on the pitch.

“But I’m looking forward to seeing them together on the pitch, I want to see if that can work, and I’m pretty sure it can work.” the Frenchman added.

It’s certain that fans are relishing watching both Pogba and Fernandes in action together in United’s midfield come next season, but that could depend on the Frenchman remaining at the club after this Summer.