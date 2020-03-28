Opinion: Five deals Liverpool should make including signings of £166m-rated duo plus sales that could net £73m

Despite most of the major football leagues being suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, transfer rumours are still dominating the sports headlines and top clubs like Liverpool are a prime example.

The Merseyside outfit are being linked with the signings of several high-profile stars, as well as reports suggesting that some Anfield aces will be sold before next season.

So here’s my take on the five deals Liverpool should make before next season, with the first choice being my personal view on the Reds’ biggest priority and the fifth being the least…

1. Timo Werner

Werner has been lighting things up for RB Leipzig over the last couple of years, the star has already established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers, it’s not surprising to see the ace being linked with an exit.

According to the Metro via Bild, the 24-year-old’s contract includes a release clause of €60m (£50m).

The Metro add that Klopp is keen on signing his compatriot, but the Reds will have to reportedly fend off interest from European giants Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Werner has been near unstoppable this season, the forward has bagged 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The Germany international’s lightning-fast speed, impressive work-rate and versatility would make him the perfect fit for Klopp’s system.

The Reds could certainly do with another high-profile attacker to challenge the likes of Mohamed Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane for a starting spot.

2. Dejan Lovren (Sale)

According to the Express via TuttoMercatoWeb, Lovren is expected to leave Anfield this summer, with Lazio reportedly interested in a move for the centre-back.

The Croatian’s contract expires next summer, meaning that the next transfer window could be Liverpool’s last chance to net some serious cash from the defender’s sale.

This report claims that Liverpool would demand a fee of €20m (£18m) for the 30-year-old.

It’s fair to say that Lovren is at the bottom of the Reds’ pecking order at centre-back when everyone is fit.

It may also be time for Liverpool to sign a younger centre-back to play a backup role or even offer this opportunity to an academy product like Nat Phillips.

Liverpool could net a respectable fee for Lovren that would allow them to bolster their squad in other areas.

3. Marko Grujic (Sale)

Grujic is currently out on loan with Hertha Berlin and German outlet FNP suggest that the Bundesliga side are keen on signing the Serbian permanently in the summer.

The Express claim that Liverpool value the midfielder at £25m, Grujic has been one of Berlin’s top performers this season so it’s hard to see why the Reds would lower this price-tag.

Whilst Grujic is a very promising talent, the ace will turn 24 in a couple of weeks and he’s shown that he’s ready to play a crucial first-team role for a top division club – unfortunately he won’t have this chance at Anfield.

Liverpool’s central midfield ranks are stacked with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and promising youngster Curtis Jones.

The sale of Grujic is a move that makes sense for both parties, from a business standpoint the Reds can net a considerable fee for the ace, Grujic will also have the chance to take the next step in his career.

4. Jadon Sancho

Sancho looks set to be the next transfer window’s most talked about player, the Borussia Dortmund sensation is being heavily linked with a move to several top Premier League clubs.

According to former Norway star turned reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, Liverpool is still Jadon Sancho’s ‘most likely’ destination despite rivals Manchester United ‘working very hard’ to sign the 20-year-old.

Sancho’s price tag is reportedly €130m (£116m at this moment in time).

I’d perhaps rank Sancho’s potential signature higher on this latest if it wasn’t for the major condition that Fjortoft claimed Liverpool would need to make in order to seal this deal.

Fjortoft suggests that the Reds would have to sell either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane to convince Sancho to head to Anfield.

Salah and Mane are just 27 years old and both are in their primes, it would be incredibly risky for Liverpool to give up either of the team’s most important players, even if its for a potentially generational star in Sancho.

5. Harry Wilson (Sale)

According to the Express, Wilson joins Grujic as a player that Liverpool could sell in order to boost their transfer budget this summer.

The Wales international is currently on loan at Bournemouth, the Express claim that the Reds are confident that they could net £30m from the winger’s sale.

Wilson has looked good for the Cherries this season, with the 23-year-old bagging six goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

With Liverpool’s attacking ranks stacked with their superstar trio, as well as promising talents like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the mix – it’s hard to see how Wilson could get regular first-team football with the Reds.

Whilst the Reds could net a handsome fee for the winger, I’ve ranked this move at the bottom of my list, as I don’t think that this potential sale should be a priority.

Wilson has shown a great account of himself in the top-flight so far, with the ace being British – there will always be a market for the ace if he can continue this level of performance, so a sale this summer isn’t exactly the be all and all.

Also whilst Wilson wouldn’t be in the first-team picture at Anfield right now, the ace’s X-factor style of play could make him a useful option for the Reds some years down the line.

Wilson has a knack for scoring goals out of nothing, making him an attractive option for many top-flight sides.

Which other business do you think Liverpool should consider making in the next transfer window?