Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin joined the list of players who have shaved their hair during lockdown.

Football in most of Europe has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives so far.

SEE MORE: Arsenal could take advantage of dire financial situation and sign ace with £127m release clause for only £30m

With most people staying indoors, a number of footballers shaved off their heads including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Eden Hazard.

Bellerin has now done the same thing and posted a picture of his new hairdo on Instagram with the caption: “Stay home, enjoy the sun.”

It will be interesting to see which other footballers shave their head as this is gradually becoming a trend.