Premier League footballers may have to take pay cuts for the sake of the clubs in lower leagues.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected several countries across the world, claiming thousands of lives so far. Footballing activities in England and most of Europe have been suspended due to the outbreak while a number of people associated with the sport contracted the virus including Paulo Dybala, Paolo Maldini and Daniele Rugani, to name a few.

A report from the Sun claims that Premier League stars may have to take pay cuts that could amount to over £100 million for the lower-level leagues.

Football being suspended is bound to affect the finances of the leagues and clubs. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if players are asked to take pay cuts. It might not be much of an issue for the Premier League but the same can’t be said for the lower leagues.

Thus, the top-flight players should take pay deferrals if it can help the lower-tier clubs and players.