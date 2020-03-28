Every year we see footballers who just can’t make it at a higher level for various reasons, but it’s especially maddening when it’s clear they have the talent to succeed.

So many fans would give anything to be in Luka Jovic’s position, so it’s particularly galling to hear reports claiming that a poor attitude and lack of application could de-rail his career.

As reported by AS, former Frankfurt manager and fellow Serbian Dragoslav Stepanovic has been particularly critical about Jovic.

He talks about former coaches taking chances on him and his parents making huge sacrifices to get him to this point, but then criticises the player for not taking responsibility or doing anything to help himself.

A lot of this seems to stem from a recent incident in Serbia, where the report states he failed to self isolate on his return to his homeland, but seemed to blame everyone else for him not following instructions

Stepanovic was particularly furious about that incident as he said: “Luka obviously doesn’t think about himself. When they tell you it’s a ban, you pretend you didn’t understand anything! You better shut up, don’t talk. I can’t believe he did something like this.”

It’s not like Jovic has done well on the pitch since arriving either, with only 2 goals in 24 games in Madrid so far.

At this point he seems like a prime candidate to leave next Summer, so it might be a good idea to listen to Stepanovic’s words.