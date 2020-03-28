Real Madrid will let Lucas Vazquez leave the club this summer, according to AS (via Goal).

The Spanish winger has struggled for game time this season, appearing just fourteen times in La Liga. As per the above report, Madrid are now open to selling the player in the next transfer window, before his contract expires in 2021.

El Desmarque cited that Arsenal wanted to sign the Spaniard last summer, when he was supposedly available for £17m. The Gunners did, of course, strengthen their right-flank with Nicolas Pepe, who joined for a club record fee (via BBC).

The latest developments surrounding Vazquez could reignite Arsenal’s interest though, particularly if the winger is available for a cut price. Madrid would prefer to not lose a player on a free next year, meaning they could sell the 28-year-old for a fair fee.

Despite a lack of appearances this season, the Spaniard is still an efficient option out on the right and would bolster Mikel Arteta’s options nicely. He’s a pacy and direct forward, who has the ability to beat his man and get the ball inside the box.

Vazquez came through Real Madrid’s youth academy in 2010, having stayed with the club ever since.