The sums of money involved with football were already ridiculous, and it felt like it would all collapse eventually.

The most likely cause would’ve been TV companies pulling out of contracts or fans refusing to be ripped off anymore, but then the Coronavirus happened and football was stopped.

The news is filled with stories of clubs asking players to take a pay cut or even talk of players being furloughed at certain levels, so it’s fair to wonder if football will ever be the same again.

It’s not just with little clubs either, as Marca reported on the potential impact with Real Madrid.

They report that Sergio Ramos had held talks about a new contract with the club – the captain was annoyed at only being offered a one year deal and that seemed to the major hold up.

It sounded like an agreement would be reached, but now they speculate that the current situation could change everything.

The go on to indicate that Real will need to make some big decisions after they determine the financial impact this is having on the club, and one of those could be to not renew Ramos’ deal.

It would be a massive call for one of their most important players, but he’s about to turn 34 and perhaps they might be better off moving forward with a younger option.