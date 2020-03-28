Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand trolled Robbie Savage with an epic comeback after Savage sent a tweet to the Red Devils legend.

As seen in the post below, Savage sent in a tweet with a picture of Ferdinand holding his shoes asking him: “How big are your feet?”

Ferdinand saw the tweet and retorted with an epic comeback as seen in the response below saying: “Very big, like my trophy cabinet. Urs?”

Very big like my trophy cabinet!!! Urs? https://t.co/PazmNPssrX — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 28, 2020

With the Premier League currently suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Sky Sports and BT Sport pundits are spending time away from broadcasts in self-isolation due to the crisis.

While it’s clear that Robbie Savage hasn’t won many trophies, it was great banter seeing Rio Ferdinand rubbing salt to the wounds after Savage’s silly question.

With no news of the Premier League restarting at the moment, fans will surely love Ferdinand’s epic response to Savage’s tweet.