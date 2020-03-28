Rio Ferdinand has stated that Philippe Coutinho would not be a good fit for Manchester United.

Speaking on his Instagram live, the Englishman addressed the Brazilian’s uncertain transfer situation, stating that he ‘needs saving’.

The midfielder will reportedly be seeking a new club come the summer, with Bayern Munich not being keen on turning his loan move into a permanent deal, as per the Mail.

Coutinho joined Barcelona for a lucrative fee of £142m (via BBC) in 2018, but the La Liga side appear open to selling.

Ferdinand, however, does not think that his former side should go in for the 27-year-old. He said:

“At Liverpool he was an amazing player, but since he left Liverpool he hasn’t really done it yet,” he said, as quoted by the Mirror. “He struggled at Barcelona, struggled to fit in there and then he hasn’t done amazingly well at Bayern.

“I think he is a great player, a huge talent, I think he needs saving.

“I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now.”

Fernandes plays in a similar position to Coutinho, with both players operating behind the striker in the final third. The Portuguese international has been a big hit at United since joining last January, solving their creative issues in the middle of the park.

There is, of course, another big issue when it comes to the Red Devils potentially signing Coutinho. Ferdinand also states: “He played for Liverpool so it is a difficult one, the rivalry is mad.”

Only Michael Owen and Paul Ince have featured for both clubs in the Premier League era (via Goal), with the rivalry clearly influencing player’s transfer decisions.

Ferdinand does not believe that United should go in for Coutinho, with this being a big reason as to why.