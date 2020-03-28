Wilfried Zaha has recently been full of praise for his former Crystal Palace teammate and now Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils last summer for £50m (fee via BBC), with the deal already looking like a steal. Through his defensive displays and consistency at the back, United look to have found their starting right-back for the next decade.

Wan-Bissaka’s performances have drawn in praise from both fans and pundits, with Zaha paying testament to his defensive attributes.

Speaking on Instagram (via the Daily Star), the Palace forward said: “Aaron. He is very good, so hard to get past him. Have I watched him at United? I’ve watched a few games, what I thought of him is what I thought before.”

The defender impressed during his time at Palace, with Zaha clearly not being surprised at how well Wan-Bissaka has settled into life at Old Trafford.

He went on to say: “Everything that people are saying now, calling him ‘The Spider’, we knew before, it is just that he is playing in front of the world now. We were saying it all before but it is nice to see the world know it now.”

Wan-Bissaka looks destined to have a very bright career at United, with some calling for him to break into England’s starting eleven. This won’t be an easy task given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pedigree, but his form will certainly be giving Gareth Southgate a dilemma.

The 22-year-old has made 34 appearances so far this season, chipping in with two assists as well, as he has played a key role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League while they remain in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League too, should the season resume amid the coronavirus crisis.