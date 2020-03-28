Man Utd could reportedly be offered a transfer package of around £55m plus a player exchange by Juventus for Paul Pogba this summer.

The 27-year-old returned to Old Trafford in 2016, but he hasn’t always hit the heights expected of him in terms of being a consistent and decisive figure for the Red Devils.

SEE MORE: How Manchester United could line up next season with potential transfers of £220m trio, plus big-name exits

Pogba has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, and in his absence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have remained in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Coupled with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January to add much-needed quality, composure and creativity in midfield which in turn has coincided with their upturn in form, it arguably raises question marks about whether or not Pogba is still an indispensable figure at Old Trafford.

According to Tuttosport, as re-reported by the Mirror, Juventus want to re-sign the midfield ace this summer, and will reportedly put around £55m on the table, and are willing to include one of Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic in any offer.

Both players are undoubtedly quality, experienced individuals, but for the reasons noted above after the signing of Fernandes, it is surely something that United will have to consider carefully as to whether the pieces fit for them in such a deal.

The touted £55m fee would help them strengthen the squad if reinvested into it, but Solskjaer will have to decide if he needs a conductor to play in a deeper midfield role as Pjanic does so well, or if he requires a more creative player in the final third like Dybala to pull the strings behind the frontman.

If the United boss feels as though they’re adequately covered in those two departments, then a swap deal perhaps doesn’t make sense and they could instead demand a full fee for Pogba, assuming that they’re ready to give the green light to an exit this summer.