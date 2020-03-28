Three Players Pushing For Euro 2021 England Space

With Euro 2020 now scheduled to take place in 2021, it gives England manager Gareth Southgate an extra year to ponder his 23-man squad for the tournament.

It could open the door for younger players who are on the verge of national team selection to get the chance to feature in the competition.

The semi-finals and final are scheduled to take place in at Wembley in London next year so it is a great opportunity for the Three Lions to win their first major tournament since 1966.

Here is a look at three players who may now be included in England’s squad for the latest installment of the European Championship.

Phil Foden

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has gone down as saying Phil Foden is one of the brightest young talents he has ever worked with.

Unfortunately, Foden has not had the playing time he has needed with his club over the last couple of years. Rather than go out on loan, the 19-year-old has stayed in Manchester to fight for his place in the team.

The English youngster was handed a starting spot in the EFL Cup final this season and he rewarded his manager’s faith in him, by receiving the Man of the Match Award in his side’s 2-1 success at Wembley.

With David Silva set to leave Manchester City at the end of this season, he may get the chance to fill the Spanish legend’s shoes in the 2020/21 campaign.

Foden is sure to be an important player for club and country in the future. If he doesn’t make it to the European Championship next year, his first big international tournament could come at the 2022 World Cup where England are +1100 in the football betting for the event in Qatar.

Reece James

Reece James has been one of the young players at Chelsea to benefit from the club’s transfer ban. Blues boss Frank Lampard has opted to give many of the young stars in his squad the chance to shine, with one of them being James.

The England under-21 international spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic. He was considered to be one of the standout players in the Championship in that 2018/19 campaign.

James can play in a number of positions in defense and midfield but arguably his favored role is at right-back. With more football under his belt in the Premier League over the next 12 months, he could really push for a spot with the senior team.

His debut in the Champions League this season would have been a great experience for the Chelsea defender. The Blues look on course to qualify into Europe’s premier competition next year too.

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has impressed new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard took over in December as he has played six times since January for the North London club.

A loan spell at Leeds United earlier in the season didn’t quite work out for the young striker. That return back to the Emirates Stadium may prove to the best thing that has happened to the Englishman though.

With three goals from those six appearances, Nketiah is proving he can be called upon by the North London club in the league and cup. He is making a claim to be a regular starter in Arteta’s side.

Nketiah has scored lots of goals for England’s under-21s. He was approached in January 2019 to play for Ghana who he is eligible for. The Arsenal youngster opted against playing for the African nation and instead wait for his opportunity for England.

Euro 2021 is set to begin on June 11 next year, with the final scheduled for July 11.