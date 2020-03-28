Video: Arsenal ace shaves head live on Instagram, dramatic new look unveiled

Ainsley Maitland-Niles took the brave decision to not only shave his head, but the Arsenal ace also decided to do it live on Instagram.

England, like many other countries around the world, is currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives as tragically, the numbers continue to increase.

It’s important for all to listen to the advice and guidelines, but equally as important as that is to keep active and busy while stuck indoors.

What is quickly becoming a bit of a trend for footballers who know that they’re unlikely to be playing again until May at the earliest, they’re all deciding to shave their heads with Hector Bellerin another Arsenal star who did so this week to join the likes of Eden Hazard.

Now, Maitland-Niles has taken it a step further by doing it live on Instagram, and although certain camera angles weren’t particularly flattering for him, the second tweet below shows that it doesn’t look too bad in the end.

We’ll wait to see who’s next as there will no doubt be more players to follow…

Ainsley Maitland-Niles just shaved his hair off in an Instagram Live #AFC pic.twitter.com/UYaVamX4QW — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) March 28, 2020