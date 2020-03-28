Menu

Video: Awkward moment as Kevin Prince-Boateng quizzes Aubameyang on new Arsenal contract

Arsenal fans are completely used to their star players entering the final year of their deal, but that doesn’t make it any better.

It’s a nightmare situation for the club as it limits their leverage in any transfer negotiations, they’ll be reluctant to build a team around someone who could leave for free and then they have a tough task trying to find a replacement.

Kevin Prince-Boateng and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang appeared on video talking to each other and the striker’s contract situation at Arsenal came up:

You can see that both feel a bit awkward after Aubameyang refuses to say whether he wants to stay or leave, and Boateng eventually rescues the situation with a joke about them swapping teams.

Of course it would be a surprise to see him unveil his future plans like this, but it won’t exactly convince the fans that he’s planning to stay for much longer.

