Wales. Golf. Madrid. Gareth Bale really does seem to live by this motto.

This was the saying that read across a Wales flag back in November, which was being held up by none other than the Real Madrid superstar. It was a controversial move by Bale, and one that highlighted the strange tension that he holds with his club.

SEE MORE: Report claims former Arsenal transfer target is allowed to leave Real Madrid this summer

The Welshman has rarely featured for the La Liga side this season, due to both injuries and being overlooked from the squad. In fact, he has appeared in just eighteen games across all competitions.

So, how has Bale been passing his time? You guessed it, with a bit of golf. The 30-year-old recently shared this impressive trick-shot in his home garden.

Shared to his profile that has over 40 million followers, the video went down well, but many are seeing the ironic, underlying message that it holds.

From the above report, Madrid were no doubt unhappy with Bale’s decision to hold that famous flag that read Wales, Golf, Madrid last year, with it perhaps impacting his relationship with club officials.